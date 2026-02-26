South Africa: Cabinet Commends Russia's Assistance in Return of Recruited South Africans

Cabinet has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in expressing gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for facilitating the return of 17 South African men, who were recruited to fight on the Russian frontlines in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The South African government, working closely with Russian authorities, secured the safe return of the men, aged between 20 and 39, after distress calls were received from them seeking assistance to come home.

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday following Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed that all 17 men have been released from the contracts they had signed with military contractors.

"Fifteen of the men are back in South Africa, while two remain in Russia, with one in a hospital and the other one is being processed before finalising his travel arrangements," Ntshavheni said.

President Putin pledged his support during a telephone call with President Ramaphosa on 10 February 2026.

The Presidency said the South African Embassy in Moscow will continue monitoring the individual who remains in hospital until he has fully recovered and is fit to travel.

Ntshavheni said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recruitment of the young men into mercenary activities and violations of South African law are ongoing.

Government commends support in Ekapa Mine rescue efforts

Cabinet has also commended mining companies and the Minerals Council South Africa for their assistance during rescue operations following a mud rush accident at the Ekapa Minerals Mine on 17 February 2026.

The incident resulted in five employees being trapped underground.

Ntshavheni reported that all operations at the mine have been suspended, while an intensive rescue operation continues.

"Once the rescue operation is completed, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources will conduct a formal investigation, in line with the Mine Health and Safety Act to determine the cause of the incident," the Minister said.

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe, together with Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul and Sol Plaatje Executive Mayor Martha Bartlett, visited the mine in Kimberley following the accident.

Ntshavheni said a team from the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, led by the Chief Inspector of Mines, remains on site to monitor and support the rescue efforts.

"The affected families are receiving ongoing communication. Government's thoughts and prayers are with the families of the affected employees as rescue efforts continue," Ntshavheni said.