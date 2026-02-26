South Africa: Cabinet Notes Downward Trend in Murder Cases

With the South African Police Service (SAPS) having released Quarter 3 2025/26 crime statistics last week, Cabinet says the national picture painted by these statistics indicates progress, while more work still needs to be done.

"[With regards to] murder, the downward trend that began in Q1 of 2023/24 has been sustained, with a recorded 8.7% decrease, representing 602 fewer lives lost compared to the same period last year. Over two years, murder for this quarter period has dropped by 17.6%, translating to 1 359 fewer murders," said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at Thursday's post-Cabinet briefing in Pretoria.

The Minister said double-digit reductions in murder were recorded in five provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and the North West.

"Smaller decreases [were recorded] in the Western and Eastern Cape, while slight increases were recorded in Limpopo and the Northern Cape. Of the 30 highest-murder precincts nationally, only 15 recorded decreases.

"This confirms that while national trends improve, targeted community-level intervention remains essential," she said.

The Minister said Cabinet was very concerned over the notable increase in the murder of police officials in this quarter.

"Twenty-three officers lost their lives, with approximately 80% killed while off duty," she said.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service has been tasked to make a full assessment to prevent these deaths.

With regard to crime, Ntshavheni said total contact crime - encompassing all categories of violent crime - decreased by 6.7%, representing 12 682 fewer cases reported to SAPS compared to the same quarter last year.

"Over two years, total violent crime for this quarter is down 8.3%, or 15 763, fewer cases. This trend is attributable, in part, to enhanced policing operations," Ntshavheni said.

With regard to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) report on Home Affairs, Ntshavheni said Cabinet commended the SIU for its work that will assist the department close outstanding gaps and ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Proclamation authorising the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and fraud in the VISA application processes on 16 February 2024, the aim was to safeguard the integrity of South Africa's official documents and the immigration system.

"Cabinet also commended the Department of Home Affairs for the progress made in strengthening the country's immigration system since the initial allegations of fraud and corruption where discovered," Ntshavheni said.