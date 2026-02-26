Sudan: 31 Sudanese Students Complete English Course

26 February 2026
United States Embassy (Khartoum)
press release

31 Gradates from let's learn EnglishCongratulations to 31 Sudanese graduates!

We're celebrating 31 students who just finished our Let's Learn English for Beginners course at the American Corner in Port Sudan. Great job!Learning English opens new doors. It helps people find jobs, connect with others around the world, and build stronger communities. When Sudanese and Americans can communicate and work together, both our countries benefit.To our graduates: We're proud of your hard work. Best wishes for your future!

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Khartoum.

