Zimbabwe: Crime Investigator Rejects Speculation That Chatunga Mugabe Case May Be Thrown Out

27 February 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

South Africa - Specialist crime investigator Mike Bolhuis has rejected social media claims that the criminal case against Robert Mugabe's son Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and his co-accused Tobias Matonhodze might be thrown out of the court for lack of evidence.

This is due to a missing firearm allegedly used in the shooting incident.

Mugabe and Matonhodze were arrested following the shooting of an employee of the Mugabe Hyde Park property last week.

Bolhuis gives his opinion on the matter. "There is physical evidence of the shot. There is witnesses and there is a gun wound and he is critical in hospital, these are all facts and information to be presented in court. There is no other way this person finds himself in this situation without being shot by a gun. The fact remains that those who don't come forward with the gun are in big trouble. If victims lies and doesn't cooperate he is also in big trouble. This case cannot fall away. Nobody can withdraw this case and this case has to be prosecuted by the state."

Two additional charges have been added to Mugabe and Matonhodze who made their first appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday.Both were initially only facing an attempted murder charge, but they now also face charges of possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice, over the missing gun which was allegedly used to shoot their gardener last week Thursday.

Their bail application is now scheduled for 3 March and both will remain in custody until that bail application.

