Tanzania, Singapore Sign to Cooperate in Implementing Global Laws, Management of Treaties

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government and Singapore have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of international law, drafting and management of treaties, as well as the protection and promotion of investment.

The agreement was discussed during a meeting held in Dar es Salaam between the Attorney General of Tanzania, Hamza Johari, and Singapore's Ambassador to Tanzania, Douglas Foo.

Speaking at the meeting, Johari said Tanzania will continue to collaborate with Singapore on legal matters through the Office of the Attorney General. He explained that the partnership will involve exchanging expertise in international treaties, dispute resolution, and improving the business environment, particularly in cross-border trade.

For his part, Ambassador Foo said Singapore is ready to cooperate with Tanzania in the legal sector, noting that his country has extensive experience in the field. He added that Singapore is internationally recognized as a hub for international dispute resolution, especially in arbitration and mediation.

The two leaders also agreed to fast-track the finalization of a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, a move expected to further facilitate trade and attract investment between the two countries.

The cooperation is expected to boost investment, strengthen legal institutions, and enhance diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Singapore.

Ambassador Foo, who represents his country in Tanzania, is continuing his six-day working visit to the country, which will conclude on February 17, 2026. During the visit, he is meeting with various government and private sector leaders.