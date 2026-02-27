Kenya, U.S. Reopen Talks On New Bilateral Trade Deal

Nairobi — Kenya and the United States have resumed negotiations aimed at developing a new reciprocal trade framework, signaling renewed momentum toward a long-term bilateral trade agreement between Nairobi and Washington.

The first round of consultations, held in Washington D.C., focused on trade in goods, tariffs, non-tariff barriers, agricultural commodities, services, digital trade, intellectual property, investment and economic security.

The Kenyan delegation was led by Principal Secretary for Trade Regina Ombam, while the U.S. side was headed by Acting Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa Osvaldo Gómez-Martínez.

"The Parties reaffirmed their strong strategic political, diplomatic and economic partnership, supported by steady growth in bilateral trade over the past five years and increasing flows of high-impact U.S. investments into Kenya," read a statement from the Trade ministry bin part.

"The Parties exchanged views on securing the gains made under AGOA, which has been extended up to end of 2026."

The talks come at a critical time for Kenyan exporters who rely heavily on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the U.S. preferential trade programme that grants duty-free access to eligible African countries.

According to the ministry, total trade in goods and services between Kenya and the U.S. reached an estimated Sh528 billion in 2024, marking an 18 percent increase from 2023.

Kenyan exports to the United States stood at Sh118 billion, while U.S. exports to Kenya rose to Sh123 billion.

Key Kenyan exports include apparel and accessories, coffee, macadamia nuts, tea and cut flowers.

Trade in services including tourism, digital services, transport and financial services was valued at USD 1.8 billion (Sh288 billion), with Kenya recording a USD 192 million surplus (Sh31 billion).

The extension of AGOA to the end of 2026 provides short-term certainty for exporters.

However, officials from both sides signaled that a formal reciprocal trade agreement would offer longer-term predictability for businesses and investors, anchoring economic ties beyond the preference-based framework.