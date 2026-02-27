Mozambique: 160 Pangolins Rescued From Traffickers

26 February 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Gorongosa National Park (PNG), in the central Mozambican province of Sofala, has recovered 160 pangolins from trafficking routes over the last eight years.

The pangolin (sometimes known as the scaly anteater) is one of the species most under threat from poaching in Mozambique. Pangolins have the unique characteristic of being the only terrestrial mammals entirely covered in scales, and their existence is becoming increasingly rare.

According to PNG administrator, Pedro Muagura, cited by the Portuguese News Agency, Lusa, of the 160 pangolins recovered, 121 were found on the illegal market, mostly for export, and the remaining 39 were voluntarily surrendered by communities surrounding the park, who "already know that the capture of pangolins constitutes an environmental crime.'

Muagura explained that, on the trafficking route, which also covers the central provinces of Manica, Zambézia, and Tete, the species can pass through up to 20 traders and intermediaries, with the Asian market as the main destination.

"It is in the exchange of intermediaries that information sometimes gets lost and reaches the park. In our country, there are people who believe that whoever owns a pangolin will have great luck, so people within the country end up keeping these animals for that purpose', he said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.