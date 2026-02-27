Tanzania Breaks the Ice On the Seized FMs Eagle With the Tanzanian Flag

Dar es Salaam — THE Chief Government Spokesperson of Tanzania, Gerson Msigwa, has confirmed receiving reports of the seizure of the vessel FMS Eagle, flying the Tanzanian flag, which was allegedly found carrying 6.6 tons of narcotic drugs in El Salvador.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam today, Msigwa said that according to registration records, the vessel was registered in Zanzibar and that several measures have already been taken by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar following the incident.

He explained that after receiving reports of the vessel's seizure on February 17, 2026, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar moved swiftly to deregister the ship on February 18, 2026. As a result, the vessel no longer holds Zanzibar registration.

In addition to canceling its registration, the government has begun efforts to trace the vessel's owners to establish the source of the incident. The company involved has also been fined 20,000 US Dollars us in accordance with regulations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Furthermore, Msigwa said the government is continuing diplomatic communications through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prevent or mitigate any potential international repercussions arising from the incident.

"It is true that the vessel was registered in Tanzania, but it is a foreign-owned ship that was operating outside the country. Due to violations of regulations, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has already begun taking action and will later issue an official statement on additional measures taken," Msigwa said.

He added that there was not a single Tanzanian on board the vessel, noting that the crew consisted entirely of foreign nationals.