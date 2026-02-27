Tanzania Notes Limited Access, Cybersecurity As Critical Gaps in the ICT Sector

26 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has acknowledged that despite notable progress in the communications sector, there are critical gaps that require urgent intervention to ensure services reach all citizens effectively.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Angellah Kairuki made the statement during a consultative meeting between the ministry and private sector stakeholders in Dar es Salaam today, February 26, 2026, which aimed at reviewing progress, opportunities and bottlenecks facing the communications and ICT industry.

The minister said that challenges such as inadequate communication infrastructure, limited access to services in rural areas, and cybersecurity concerns continue to hinder the sector's full potential.

She further stressed the need for coordinated efforts to close existing service gaps, particularly in underserved areas.

"I expect that after this important meeting, we will be better positioned to roll out our comprehensive National ICT Master Plan in phases, starting with areas facing the greatest service shortages," she said.

