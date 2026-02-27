Tanzania: NCAA Embarks On Upgrading Road Network for Tourists, Investors, Communities

26 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aveline Kitomary

Arusha — The Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) is intensifying efforts to upgrade and maintain its road network, ensuring seamless access for tourists, investors, and local communities.

Commissioner Abdul-Razaq Badru, who led an inspection tour in Endulen Village, emphasized that the conservation area's 646-kilometre road network is being improved without interruption.

"The work does not stop. We are committed to ensuring our infrastructure meets the highest service standards," Commissioner Badru said.

"Our machinery is always operational, and we are on site to make sure every road remains passable throughout the year, regardless of the season," he added

Key roads currently under rehabilitation include Loduare to Golini (88 km), View Point to Naiyobi (76 km), Kimba-Endulen to headquarters (77 km, managed by TANROADS), Endulen to Ndutu (52 km), Ndutu to Golini (23 km), Olduvai Museum to Nasera (54 km), and the crater rim roads totaling 110 km.

These upgrades aim to enhance safety, improve travel times, and provide reliable access to all corners of the conservation area.

Commissioner Badru said the initiative reflects the authority's broader commitment to supporting tourism growth and sustainable local development.

"We want tourists, investors, and residents to experience the best services possible. Reliable roads are key to achieving this goal," he noted.

The NCAA's proactive approach is expected to boost visitor confidence, attract investment, and facilitate economic opportunities for communities living within and around the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

