Africa: Report Warns of 'Code Red' for Health Journalism in Africa

Nairobi — Nairobi-Health journalism across Africa is facing what experts describe as a "code red" moment, as mounting public health pressures collide with shrinking newsroom resources, according to the Africa Health Media Trends Report 2026 launched by FINN Partners.

The report, released in Nairobi, paints a sobering picture of an industry under strain at a time when accurate, timely and context-driven health information is more critical than ever. Yet it also identifies an emerging shift toward solutions-driven, Africa-led storytelling that could transform how health issues are framed and understood across the continent.

Based on insights from journalists, editors and health advocates in 11 African countries, the report provides a rare, ground-level assessment of how health stories are being reported and what structural changes are needed to strengthen journalism's contribution to public health outcomes.

Across the continent, health journalists are grappling with a complex web of challenges. These include shrinking donor funding, the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and mental health conditions, recurring infectious disease outbreaks and the intensifying health impacts of climate change. Meanwhile, newsrooms are contending with budget cuts, reduced specialist health desks and limited access to reliable, up-to-date data.

The situation marks a stark contrast to the heightened global attention on health reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic, when health journalism briefly took centre stage.

As emergency funding and international focus recede, many African media houses now struggle to sustain specialised reporting at a time when public health threats are becoming more complex and interconnected.

"We are at a pivotal moment for health communication in Africa," said Peter Finn, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of FINN Partners. "When journalism is under-resourced, public health suffers. Strong health systems depend on strong media ecosystems, and that means treating journalists as essential partners, not just messengers."

A key finding of the report is that shifts in global health financing have emerged as a dominant media storyline. Reductions and reallocations in international funding are prompting African countries to reassess health sovereignty, domestic financing mechanisms and local pharmaceutical manufacturing. Journalists are increasingly tasked with translating complex policy reforms into their real-world implications for ordinary citizens.

The report underscores that the way health issues are framed in the media directly shapes public trust, influences policy prioritisation and affects the overall resilience of health systems.

"How health issues are reported shapes public trust, policy prioritisation, and ultimately the strength of health systems," said Dr Maryam Bigdeli, a health systems specialist and former World Health Organisation representative in Morocco. "Amid shifting global health priorities and financing constraints, African countries must focus on building resilient systems grounded in strong primary healthcare, sustainable financing and accountable governance."

She noted that the report highlights the importance of locally driven solutions and evidence-based dialogue in advancing long-term health equity and system resilience across the continent.

The backdrop to the report is a rapidly evolving health landscape. Non-communicable diseases are rising sharply across Africa, even as many countries continue to battle infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and periodic viral outbreaks. Climate change is compounding health vulnerabilities through extreme weather events, food insecurity and the spread of vector-borne diseases.

At the same time, misinformation and disinformation--often amplified through digital platforms--pose additional risks. Without strong, well-resourced journalism, inaccurate narratives can spread quickly, undermining vaccination campaigns, public health interventions and trust in institutions.

Despite these pressures, the report identifies a hopeful trend: a growing commitment among African journalists to pursue data-informed, solutions-oriented reporting that centres African expertise and lived realities.

Rather than relying predominantly on Western research institutions and international agencies as authoritative sources, journalists across the continent are calling for greater visibility of African researchers, clinicians and public health practitioners. This shift aims to reposition Africa not as a perpetual site of crisis, but as a generator of knowledge and innovation.

"The findings of this report reflect the reality on the ground," said Sheriff Bojang, a journalist with The Africa Report. "Journalists are eager to tell impactful stories but are often hindered by a lack of resources and access to credible local experts."

He added that there is a deliberate move away from simply republishing Western studies toward contextualising global health developments in ways that resonate with local communities.

"We are moving past simply reporting on Western studies; the priority now is localising global health news to show how it affects our communities. This report provides a vital roadmap for how health organisations can support the media so that accurate, potentially life-saving information reaches the public," Bojang said.

The Africa Health Media Trends Report 2026 concludes with a strong call to action directed at governments, non-governmental organisations, funders and the private sector. It urges sustained investment in local journalism, improved access to credible data and African experts, and the establishment of long-term, trust-based partnerships between health stakeholders and media houses