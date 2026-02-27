Kenya: Oyugi Magwanga Quits As Homa Bay Deputy Governor

26 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Homa Bay — Oyugi Magwanga has resigned Homa Bay Deputy Governor citing frustration by the county leadership that rendered his office inoperative.

Speaking during a news conference, Magwanga narrated how he has been locked out of his officer since December 2025.

He further stated that he his official vehicles were repossessed, and that he lacked essential support, leaving the Office of Deputy Governor's non-operational.

"After a deep reflection and consultations with leaders, as well as supporters and my family, I have resolved to resign from the office of the deputy governor with immediate effect," Magwanga stated.

Magwanga fallout with Wanga during the November 27, 2025, Kasipul parliamentary by-election. where he campaigning for independent candidate Philip Aroko, despite Wanga leading campaigns for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Boyd Were.

