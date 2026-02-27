African Leaders Call for Urgent Overhaul of Global Climate Finance At the CAHOSCC Meeting

The Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) held on 13 February 2026, under the central theme of the "massive gap" in climate finance, expressed deep concern that less than 3% of global climate finance reaches sub-Saharan Africa annually, and much of this funding arrives as loans rather than grants, worsening the continent's debt burden. The meeting took place on the margins of the 39th African Union (AU) Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, The Leaders exchanged on the widening gap between global climate commitments and the escalating reality of climate impacts across the continent.

Africa continues to warm faster than the global average, with a projected 1.5°C global increase translating to at least 3°C for the continent. Despite contributing less than 4% of historical global greenhouse gas emissions, African nations are losing between 2% and 5% of their GDP annually to climate shocks.

H.E. President William S. Ruto of Kenya, Coordinator of CAHOSCC,noted that Africa cannot wait for global realignment. "Finance remains the hinge for climate delivery,(...). Climate is no longer just an environmental issue; it is a competitive agenda where energy systems define our future. Africa's vast renewable resources, young workforce, and expanding markets position us uniquely to lead a green industrial revolution" President Ruto stated,

CAHOSCC Chair further noted that while energy-transition investment reached a record USD 2.3 trillion globally in 2025, Africa--despite its immense solar potential--accounts for less than 2% of that investment. "As the world shifts towards low-carbon economies, Africa must drive climate priorities to the center of economic decision-making, leveraging initiatives like the Accelerated Partnership for Renewable and Action Green Industrialization initiative to secure the finance and partnerships needed for transformative growth."

Emphasizing Africa's critical role in the global climate agenda, President Ruto said, " leadership demands unity, strategic discipline, and decisive action to translate potential into industrial value, green jobs, and resilience.

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission on his part, expressed concerns about the effects of climate. "Climate disasters are intensifying across the continent and disproportionately affect those least responsible". Underlined the AUC Chairperson, emphasising that, water and sanitation lie at the heart of climate resilience, public health, and sustainable development, making the 2026 AU Theme of the Year both timely and urgent. Yet, 'global climate finance remains grossly inadequate, less than 3% reaches sub-Saharan Africa annually, far below what is needed to address our vulnerabilities. As we advance toward COP31 and COP32, unity among African leaders and innovative financing mechanisms like the African Action Plan on Carbon Markets (AAPCM) are critical to securing the ambitious climate finance Africa requires. The African Union remains steadfast in its commitment to climate action and calls on all Member States to fully implement the AU Climate Change and Resilient Development Strategy and Action Plan (2022-2032) to Safeguard our continent's future."

Stressing Africa's acute vulnerability to climate change and the urgent need for increased support, H.E. Moses Vilakati, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) stated "Africa remains one of the most vulnerable regions to climate impacts, facing rising temperatures, sea-level rise, and extreme weather that continue to devastate communities and undermine development gains". Commissioner Vitakati added that "Our continent is experiencing more frequent droughts, floods, and heatwaves, resulting in food and water shortages, displacement, and lose of livelihoods and biodiversity. Despite our commitments through Nationally Determined Contributions and Adaptation Plans, implementation is hindered by limited data, technology, infrastructure, and especially finance". He called on Member Stated tomobilize the required agreed funding, to build resilience and an effective climate change adaptation.

The Committee reviewed the outcomes of the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) held in Addis Ababa in September 2025 and the subsequent Addis Ababa Declaration as well as the outcome of UNFCCC COP30 held in November 2025 in Belem, Brazil. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to:

Leveraging Africa's Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII). Climate Action : Fast Track the implementation of the AU Climate Change and Resilient Development Strategy and Action Plan (2022-2032).

Fast Track the implementation of the AU Climate Change and Resilient Development Strategy and Action Plan (2022-2032). Carbon Markets: Implementing the Africa Action Plan on Carbon Markets (AAPCM) and the Equity and Integrity Principles - Africa's Gold Standard for Carbon Markets -supporting the operationalization of the AAPCM.

Unified Advocacy: Strengthening collective advocacy for a new, ambitious, and quantified global climate finance goal.

Looking forward, the AU is positioning itself for a "competitiveness agenda," where renewable energy becomes the foundation for industrial value and job creation. The Committee is now focused on building momentum towards COP32, which will be hosted in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2027 (The Africa COP).