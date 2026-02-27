Ethiopia: PM Abiy Begins Official Visit to Azerbaijan As Bilateral Ties Deepen

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit aimed at strengthening the growing partnership between the two countries.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, PM Abiy, accompanied by First Lady Zinash Tayachew and a high-level delegation, landed late today at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the capital, Baku.

Relations between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan have strengthened in recent years, marked by sustained diplomatic engagement and expanding areas of cooperation, the Office noted.

The Prime Minister's visit follows an official invitation from the President of Azerbaijan, which he accepted.

During his stay, Premier Abiy is expected to hold high-level talks focused on the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Both Ethiopia and Azerbaijan have recently registered rapid development, supported by forward-looking policies and a growing international profile.

In this context, officials emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration in political, economic, and strategic areas.

The visit is expected to further elevate bilateral ties and open new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation, ushering in a more dynamic phase in Ethiopia-Azerbaijan relations.