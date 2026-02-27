South Africa: JHB Scholar Transport Operators Threaten New Shutdown

Scholar transport operators in Johannesburg have given the Gauteng Department of Transport until next Thursday (5 March) to respond to their demands or face more disruptions.

The Greater Joburg Scholar Transport Association said its members were at breaking point, accusing the department of failing to address long-standing payment and operational challenges that continue to destabilise scholar transport services across the province.

Speaking to Our City News, General Secretary for the Greater Johannesburg/Gauteng Learner Transport Organisation (GGLTO), Sibongile Maseko, said: "We are no longer just frustrated. Our members have honoured their contracts and transported learners every day, but the department has failed to honour its financial obligations to us."

Scholar transport services were disrupted in parts of Johannesburg and surrounding areas, a week ago, as operators withheld their services and instead submitted a memorandum to the Gauteng Department of Transport.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The current issues in the scholar transport sector come at a time of increased safety concerns after a tragic crash in the Vaal a few weeks ago, where several learners lost their lives.

Drivers affiliated with the association embarked on a shutdown at Liberty Gardens before marching to Mary Fitzgerald Square, where they handed a memorandum to Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

According to Maseko: "The shutdown was not taken lightly, it was driven by operational challenges such as unfair vehicle impoundments, unclear licensing requirements, and delays in PDP processing. Financial strain from excessive penalties and a lack of subsidies made it unsustainable to operate. Safety concerns, including risks to learners and drivers, added urgency. Together, these factors made it impossible to guarantee reliable transport across the province, forcing operators to halt services to protect both learners and livelihoods."

In the memorandum, the association outlined a series of demands aimed at stabilising and formalising the sector.

"In our memorandum, we call for formal recognition of the scholar transport sector, a transparent regulatory framework, simplified licensing, and urgent intervention on PDP delays," the association said.

"We also demand structured subsidies, a recapitalisation programme, and clear policies on vehicle eligibility and learner capacity. In the short term, we want immediate relief from unfair enforcement and safety risks. In the long term, we seek a comprehensive provincial policy framework that ensures safe, reliable, and sustainable scholar transport."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The association argued that without structured subsidies and regulatory clarity, many operators, most of whom were small business owners, were operating under extreme financial strain. Excessive penalties, inconsistent enforcement and prolonged licensing processes, they said, have compounded the pressure.

On the government's response so far, the association expressed dissatisfaction.

"To date, the MEC's response has been limited and slow. While there have been engagements, concrete action has not followed. If this does not happen, GGLTO will pursue lawful avenues, including peaceful protest and legal action to ensure operators and learners are heard," said Maseko.

Maseko said the association seeks a structured partnership with the government to prevent further disruptions.

Furthermore, Maseko said: "With thousands of learners dependent on scholar transport daily, the outcome of the association's demands, and the department's response, could determine whether stability returns to the sector or whether further protest action lies ahead."

On 19 February, the Gauteng Department of Transport was sent detailed questions regarding the shutdown, the memorandum submitted by scholar transport operators, and the engagement session held at the University of Johannesburg. However, the department had not responded at the time of publication.