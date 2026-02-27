South Africa: North West Declares 2026 Year of 'Decisive Action to Fix Local Government'

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has declared 2026 the "year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy", pledging firm interventions to restore municipal functionality, accelerate infrastructure delivery and drive inclusive growth.

Delivering the State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Mahikeng on Thursday, Mokgosi said the province remains committed to tackling unemployment, poverty and inequality while consolidating democratic gains 30 years after the adoption of the Constitution.

The Premier invoked the legacy of Sol Plaatje and the sacrifices of past generations, urging renewed focus on ethical leadership, accountable governance, and delivery of tangible benefits to communities.

Turning around local government

Mokgosi placed local government reform at the centre of the provincial agenda, stressing that functional municipalities are essential for service delivery and economic growth.

He noted improvements in audit outcomes, with nine out of eleven provincial departments receiving unqualified or clean audits in the last audit cycle. A number of municipalities, including Moses Kotane, Taung and JB Marks, have improved from qualified to unqualified audit opinions.

"We will be dedicating our ongoing efforts in assisting the Bojanala Platinum and Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipalities as well as the Moretele Local Municipality to move from unqualified to clean audit outcomes," the Premier said.

He noted the decrease in disclaimer audit outcomes from nine municipalities in 2020/21 to only one in 2024/25, which is Ditsobotla.

To strengthen oversight, the Premier announced the introduction of a province-wide SmartGov Monitoring and Evaluation Dashboard from the beginning of 2026/27 financial year.

"All our departments will be integrated into a single executive oversight platform, that allows real time tracking of performance, expenditure, and service delivery outcomes."

Mokgosi announced that targeted interventions under Sections 154 of the Constitution will be implemented in identified struggling municipalities, including Ditsobotla and Matlosana, to strengthen their capacity in areas, including waste management and road maintenance.

"The Departments of Public Works and Roads as well Economic Development, Environment, Conservation, and Tourism will be seized with the responsibility to assist with the aforementioned.

"Ditsobotla and Matlosana Local Municipalities will be our starting point where our cooperation will include working with SANRAL [South African National Roads Agency] and farmer's organisations.

"Section 106 investigations into alleged acts of maladministration at City of Matlosana, Madibeng and Tswaing have been completed with remedial action plans being implemented. In relation to Matlosana we are using other various legislative measures to stabilize the municipality. This is aimed at strengthening administrative stability and financial accounting," Mokgosi said.

Eskom will also assist municipalities grappling with load reduction with energy efficiency and demand management grant.