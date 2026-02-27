Namibia: Pensioners to Receive N$100 Increase

Minister of finance Ericah Shafudah has announced a N$100 pension increase effective 1 April.

This means pensioners will now be earning N$1 700 compared to the current N$1 600.

She made the announcement during the tabling of the national budget on Thursday.

The increase will be financed through the N$12.9 billion allocated to the Ministry of Finance.

"The Ministry of Finance received a N$12.9 billion allocation for the 2026/27 financial year, of which N$447 million is to cater for a N$100 increase in pension for the elderly," said Shafudah.

Meanwhile, N$58 million has been allocated to the improvement of the remuneration structure of political office bearers, and N$140 million to contingency provisions.

Over the medium-term expenditure framework, the ministry will receive an allocation of N$39.2 billion.