Somalia: Somaliland President Grants Amnesty to 713 Prisoners

Hargeisa (Horndiplomat) — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, has granted a general amnesty to 713 prisoners convicted of minor offences and currently held in prisons across the country, according to a presidential decree issued on Wednesday.

The decision was made pursuant to Article 90(5) of the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland, which grants the head of state the authority to issue pardons and clemency measures.

According to the decree, the president acted after reviewing an official letter from the Commander of the Custodial Corps, referenced TCA/G-01/85/2026 and dated Feb. 19, 2026, as well as a formal recommendation from the Attorney General of the Republic, referenced XIG/JSL/115/2026 and dated Feb. 24, 2026. The recommendation proposed a clemency measure for eligible inmates.

The president also confirmed that consultations were held with relevant state institutions before the decision was finalized.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"After reviewing the relevant constitutional provisions, the written submissions, and consulting the concerned institutions, I have decided that, effective from today's date, a general amnesty be granted to prisoners convicted of minor offences who are currently detained in the country's prisons, numbering 713 inmates," the decree stated.

The statement clarified that the amnesty does not affect civil claims or the legal consequences arising from the offences for which the inmates were convicted. It applies solely to the custodial sentences being served.

The Office of the Attorney General has been tasked with implementing the decree in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Presidential amnesties are periodically issued under Somaliland's constitutional framework, particularly on significant national or religious occasions, and are aimed at promoting rehabilitation and social reintegration while maintaining the rule of law.

-- Reporting by Horndiplomat