Uganda: Supreme Court Confirms Museveni's Victory After Petition Withdrawal

The Supreme Court of Uganda has confirmed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the duly elected President of Uganda after granting an application to withdraw a petition challenging his victory in the January 15, 2026, general elections.

In a unanimous decision delivered in Kampala, a panel of nine justices led by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija allowed the withdrawal of Presidential Election Petition No. 1 of 2026 and a related application seeking a forensic audit of the Electoral Commission's electronic systems.

The petition had been filed by former presidential candidate Robert Kasibante, who sought to nullify the election results on grounds of alleged non-compliance with electoral laws and irregularities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He had also applied for orders granting access to and a forensic audit of the Electoral Commission's electronic voting, transmission and tallying systems, including biometric voter verification records and servers.

Before the court could determine the audit application, Kasibante sought leave to withdraw both matters, citing financial and logistical constraints.

He told court that conducting the proposed forensic audit would require specialized independent experts, advanced data analysis equipment and substantial time to meet evidentiary standards resources he said were beyond his means.

Kasibante further acknowledged that without the anticipated audit evidence, the material already filed would be insufficient to prove the allegations to the required legal standard.

He also indicated that efforts to obtain supporting evidence from other presidential candidates had not been successful.

He asked court to allow withdrawal and order each party to bear its own costs.

Under the Presidential Elections Act and the Presidential Election Petition Rules, withdrawal of a presidential petition requires leave of court.

The respondents ,the Attorney General, the Electoral Commission and President Museveni did not oppose the withdrawal but sought costs incurred in defending the proceedings.

In its ruling, the court held that while withdrawal of a presidential petition is not automatic and must be justified, refusing leave in the circumstances would serve no practical purpose, particularly given the petitioner's admission that he lacked sufficient evidence.

"By the unanimous decision of the Court, the application for withdrawal is hereby granted. Consequently, Presidential Election Petition No. 01 of 2026 and Presidential Election Application No. 1 of 2026 are hereby discontinued," the ruling stated.

On the question of costs, eight of the nine justices held that each party should bear its own costs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The court further declared that with the withdrawal of the petition and no other valid legal challenge in existence, Museveni's election stands confirmed in accordance with Section 61(4) of the Presidential Elections Act.

"We hereby declare and confirm that the 1st Respondent, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, being the candidate earlier declared by the 2nd Respondent, the Electoral Commission, as the winner of the Presidential Elections, is the duly elected President of Uganda," the court ruled.

The decision brings to a close the only pending legal challenge to the outcome of the January 15 presidential election, conclusively affirming Museveni's re-election.