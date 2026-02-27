Rwanda: AFC/M23 Says Still Committed to Ceasefire Despite Kinshasa Attacks

AFC/M23 has reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire, even as it accuses the Congolese government coalition of repeatedly violating agreements during Qatar-mediated peace talks.

"The repeated ceasefire violations perpetrated by the Kinshasa regime seriously undermine de-escalation efforts and force a dynamic of total war against AFC/M23," the movement's spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said Thursday, February 26 in a post on X.

ALSO READ: Kinshasa accused of violating ceasefire as coalition forces attack on multiple fronts

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stressed that the rebel movement "remains resolutely committed to strict adherence to the ceasefire and the obligations arising from the Doha Agreement."

The Doha agreement, referenced by Kanyuka, forms part of diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing hostilities and paving the way for a political resolution to the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

ALSO READ: Kanyuka: Kinshasa's drone strikes continue in violation of ceasefire

His statement comes just two days after the rebel group accused the government coalition of launching coordinated attacks on multiple fronts, including the use of attack drones and heavy artillery in densely populated areas.

In earlier statements, the group said the airstrikes targeted both its positions and densely populated civilian areas, describing the alleged operations as a violation of international humanitarian law and a threat to an already fragile humanitarian situation.

AFC/M23 officials have warned that continued military offensives risk derailing ongoing de-escalation efforts.