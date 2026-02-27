Somalia's Prime Minister Meets Political Party Leaders On Local Elections

26 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre held a key meeting with leaders of political parties that participated in the recent local council elections in the Banaadir region.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister listened to party leaders' views and recommendations on improving the public electoral system, strengthening democracy, and enhancing citizen participation in political processes.

He stressed the importance of fostering a cooperative political environment to ensure transparent elections and build government institutions that reflect the will of the people.

Hamsa Abdi Barre emphasized that his administration is committed to engaging all political stakeholders to develop a unified approach to national security, electoral matters, and state-building efforts.

The government is actively preparing for the completion of direct local elections, with several districts across the country expected to hold one-person-one-vote council elections in the near future.

