South Africa: SASSA Fires Five Officials Over Corruption - South African News Briefs - February 27, 2026

SASSA Fires Five Johannesburg Officials Over Corruption

South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has fired five officials from its office in Johannesburg after they were implicated in fraud and corruption, reports EWN. The action follows the 2025 arrest of eight staff members on fraud-related charges. The arrests led to the temporary closure of the SASSA local office, while fraud-prevention and oversight mechanisms were put in place. The office has since been reopened and resumed serving the public. The dismissed officials face criminal proceedings. Disciplinary cases for the remaining three are at an advanced stage, pending a verdict from the presiding officers.

Durban Court to Hear Tongaat-Hulett Liquidation Bid

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The High Court in Durban is set to hear an application for the provisional liquidation of Tongaat-Hulett, reports SABC News. The company was placed in business rescue in 2022. It has lost R12 billion in share value despite creditors adopting a rescue plan that later collapsed. The Congress of South African Trade Unions' (Cosatu) KwaZulu-Natal Secretary Edwin Mkhize has said that they will prioritise the issue of protecting jobs.

Gauteng Warns Permit Delays Could Spark Taxi Tensions



The Gauteng Traffic Department has raised concerns over scholar transport drivers operating without permits in Pretoria, warning that this could fuel taxi-related conflict, reports EWN. The drivers have raised concerns that the issuing of permits has had delays. The frustrations were expressed at a road safety and compliance workshop for drivers held by metro officers in Pretoria. The department said it has noticed that a large number of scholar transport drivers still operate without permits. Spokesperson Sello Maremane has said that when taxi operators work without permits, they use the wrong routes, with the potential of causing clashes in the taxi industry.

More South African news