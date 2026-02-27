South Sudan: Can President Kiir Stabilize South Sudan?

South Sudan's instability is deepening: a ninth finance minister since 2020, the suspended first vice president on trial for treason, and extreme violence in the country's largest state.

President Salva Kiir's firing of finance minister Bak Barnaba Chol is a symptom of growing instability in South Sudan, analysts say.

Chol had only taken up the post in November 2025. His replacement, Salvatore Garang, served in the same role from 2018 to 2020, but faced corruption allegations.

The commissioner general of the South Sudan Revenue Authority, William Anyuon Kuol, and his deputy were also replaced, the exiled media outlet Radio Tamazuj reported. Meanwhile, National Security Service (NSS) Maj. Gen. Manasseh Machar Bol was reportedly detained.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

No reason was given for the latest sudden reshuffle, which has become a feature of Kiir's presidency.

"The institutions of governance are deeply rooted in tribalism, corruption, mismanagement and incompetence," analyst Boboya James Edimond told DW.

Garang's return doesn't signal "good news," Edimond, of the Institute of Social Policy and Research, said. "What we are looking for is strengthened institutions. We need these institutions, economic institutions, to be strengthened so that they independently function."

Instability in South Sudanese governance

Edimond told DW the regularity of the sackings has created insecurity within the government, with incoming officials looking to capitalize quickly. The system of governance, where government posts have been used to keep the peace among South Sudan's fractured political stakeholders, is at risk.

"You have to just look for where there's money anywhere. You have to get that money as quickly as possible because you don't know whether you're going to survive there for a week, a month, or a year," Edimond said.

Asked what factors have led to Kiir's latest reshuffle, Edimond said: "There had been a lot of defections from the SPLM-iO (Sudan People's Liberation Army-in-Opposition) and other forces into the Salva Kiir camp. And to get those people to continue to stay with Salva Kiir, you need to have financial resources to maintain them."

However, oil revenues for the South Sudanese government have dried up, largely as a result of the civil war in northern neighbor Sudan.

"They were relying on oil for more than 90% of the government revenues, and 70% of that was lost because of the war in Sudan," Daniel Akech, a senior analyst from the International Crisis Group, told DW. He describes the South Sudanese government as being in "survival mode."

"There are no resources and the president has to draw down the support basis," Akech adds.

South Sudan's Jonglei State hit by extreme violence

A reported 280,000people have fled their homes across eight counties in Jonglei state, which borders the White Nile River. Its capital, Bor, is around 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Juba.

Here, doctors are faced with more arrivals as medical supplies dwindle.

David Tor, acting director of Bor's hospital, told reporters: "Because of the increase in the number of people who need services, we have run out of almost everything. At a certain point we may lose patients."

In February, UNICEF reported 825,000 children are at risk of acute malnutrition across Unity, Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria states.

Kiir-Machar rivalry remains deadly

The refugees are fleeing violent clashes between South Sudan's national army and militias linked to the rival SPLA-iO, whose political leader is Riek Machar – Kiir's suspended first vice president.

Akech says there is a "very strong link" between the violence in Jonglei State and political turbulence in the capital Juba, saying the arrest and treason trial of Machar "has actually unified the opposition" which ordinarily is splintered.

Renewed fighting began in 2025 after Machar's arrest in Juba. The South Sudanese justice department also detained Machar's allies, heightening a power struggle between the two liberation heavyweights.

"With Salva Kiir restructuring his support base, basically narrowing it down, this has actually weakened him and weakened the security sector," Akech said.

The rivalry between the Machar and Kiir camps resulted in a civil war from 2013 to 2018, which killed an estimated 400,000 people.

A power-sharing agreement implemented in 2018, which saw Kiir become president and Machar become vice president, briefly stabilized the country. But it has since been criticized for failing to bring prosperity to the world's youngest country, which is regarded as being among the world's most corrupt nations.

The conflict — which Akech describes as "conventional warfare" — has seen significant offensives from militias allied against Kiir's government, taking towns in Jonglei, Upper Nile and Equatoria states.

Government counteroffensives to retake lost territory have caught civilians in the crossfire.

Civilians killed in South Sudan war

This week, the French news agency AFP reported South Sudanese opposition members accusing the government of committing a massacre in Jonglei state.

Oyet Nathaniel Pierino, acting chairman of the SPLA-iO said villagers in Pankor, Ayod county of Jonglei state, were lured into a "death trap." Government forces then "summarily arrested, tortured and killed at least 25 civilians," he said.

Separately, at a hospital in the opposition-held town of Akobo, eastern Jonglei, less than 10 kilometers from the Ethiopian border, civilians reported that government forces fired on them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When they arrived, they started shooting everyone in the area – elder, child and mother," one woman told AFP at the hospital. One of the bullets killed her grandson and his mother.

"We ran away... they were still shooting at us," she said. "This failed government has no way to resolve things."

The hospital in Akobo is staffed with mostly volunteers and has only one surgeon. It is now overwhelmed. News agency AFP reported more than 40 young men being treated for gunshot wounds.

South Sudanese governance on the brink

For analyst Boboya James Edimond, poor governance and patronage has blighted South Sudanese attempts to build a stable government.

"Anybody that the president has appointed does not work to create good conditions for good governance in South Sudan," he told DW, adding: "They just go there to look for avenues of corrupting the system because there's no security of tenure."

Akech believes that the detention of Machar leaves only Kiir in a position to de-escalate the violence. He could stop military campaigns against opposition militias and "could put a pause or pardon him [Machar], that could go a long way to diffusing the tensions we are seeing."

Lastly, Akech suggests opening forums for inclusive dialogue. "Now there is no talking. It's just the guns talking."

Edited by Benita van Eyssen