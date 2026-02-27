Kenya: President Ruto Hails Voter Support As UDA Sweeps 4 By-Elections

Nairobi — President William Ruto has hailed the United Democratic Alliance's (UDA) decisive victories in Thursday's by-elections, describing the party as being on track to become a solid national movement with a vision that transcends generations.

He praised voters in Isiolo South, West Kabras, Muminji, and Evurore for showing strong support for the party.

"We are firmly on course to building a solid national political party whose vision goes beyond generations as we move Kenya to the first-world," President Ruto said on Friday.

He congratulated the winning candidates Tubi Mohammed (Isiolo South Constituency), Elphas Kainanga Shalakha (West Kabras Ward), Duncan Muratia Nyaga (Evurore Ward), and Peterson Njeru (Muminji Ward) for their victories and the confidence the electorate placed in them.

The ruling party completed a clean sweep, with its candidates convincingly winning four by-elections held across the country.

By-election results

Evurore Ward, Embu County: Duncan Muratia Nyaga (UDA) - 7,853 votes; Albert Muchira (DP) - 1,940; Johnson Mukuru Mate (Independent) - 1,753.

Muminji Ward, Embu County: Peterson Njeru (UDA) - 3,207 votes; Boniface Kariuki (DEP) - 2,232.

Isiolo South Constituency: Mohamed Tubi (UDA) - 7,352 votes; Bina Mohamed (Jubilee) - 634; Isack Fayo (NEDP, withdrawn) - 44.

West Kabras Ward, Kakamega County: Elphas Shalakha (UDA) - 3,317 votes; Bramwel Wasike Khaemba (DCP) - 2,640; Other candidates lagged behind.

The Isiolo South seat became vacant following the death of MP Mohamed Tubi, elected in 2022, while MCA positions in West Kabras fell vacant after incumbents resigned to contest parliamentary seats in the November 27 by-elections.

In Embu County, the Muminji and Evurore ward seats were vacated after Newton Kariuki (Muminji) and Duncan Mbui (Evurore) resigned to contest the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election, which was won by UDA's Leo Wa Muthende.

The West Kabras vacancy arose after David Ndakwa resigned to contest the Malava Constituency race, securing victory and replacing the late Malulu Injendi.