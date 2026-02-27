South Africa: Food Basket Rises Again As Wages Stay the Same

The February 2026 Household Affordability Index shows another increase in the cost of the basic household food basket, deepening pressure on low-income families.

Many full-time workers say their wages have not increased in line with rising food prices, forcing them to borrow money or cut meals before month-end.

Nomusa works full time as a supermarket cashier in Durban.

Every day she scans food that she cannot always afford to buy herself.

Nomusa earns a fixed monthly wage. That wage has not changed this year.

But her grocery bill has.

She says the same items she bought last year now cost more. Maize meal, bread, cooking oil, eggs and vegetables take a bigger share of her pay than before.

By the time she pays rent and transport, there is little left.

The index tracks the cost of food that low income households rely on. It shows steady increases that slowly eat away at already tight budgets.

For Nomsa, the numbers mean hard choices.

She has stopped buying certain foods. Meat is no longer a regular part of meals. She buys smaller portions and stretches food over two days.

Sometimes she asks the local shop to put groceries on credit. She pays it back when she can.

She says the hardest part is working every day and still falling short.

Many workers across the country face the same problem. Their wages stay the same while food prices move in only one direction.

When food takes up more of a salary, there is less money for electricity, school needs and transport.

The gap between income and the cost of living is growing.

For families like Nomsa's, the rising food basket is not just an economic issue. It is a daily struggle to keep cupboards from running empty before the end of the month.

