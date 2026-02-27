South Africa: Motorbikes Plan to Tackle Eastern Cape Job Crisis

Premier Oscar Mabuyane says the province will train, licence and equip unemployed young people to work as last mile delivery drivers for online shopping platforms.

Latest labour force survey shows 32,000 jobs were lost in the Eastern Cape in the fourth quarter of 2025 despite 23,000 new jobs in trade.

The Eastern Cape is losing jobs fast. Now Premier Oscar Mabuyane believes motorbikes could help turn the tide.

Speaking at the Bhisho legislature during his state of the province address, Mabuyane said the province cannot fix unemployment overnight. But he believes there are practical steps that can make a difference now.

One of them is tapping into the boom in online shopping.

Mabuyane said more people are ordering food, groceries and goods through platforms such as Sixty60, UberEATS, TakeALot, Mr Delivery, Loot and TEMU. He said this growth opens doors for young people who are struggling to find work.

The provincial government plans to work with digital platforms, business and municipalities to train, licence and equip young people as last mile delivery operators.

"E-commerce is growing in our province, and it presents opportunities for entrepreneurs and job opportunities for the youth," Mabuyane said.

"Customers who want a Kota culture wrap from Mdantsane or iTshisanyama from eMbuqe must be able to get it delivered conveniently wherever they are," he said.

His proposal comes as the latest quarterly labour force survey shows the province lost 32,000 jobs in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Mabuyane said there were still small signs of hope. The trade sector added 23,000 jobs as activity picked up towards the end of the year.

He said government is focusing on skills transfer, entrepreneurship, digital skills, the green economy and artisan training.

In 2025, public employment programmes created more than 103,000 work opportunities, mostly for women and young people.

Mabuyane said 14,696 people are already benefiting from the labour activation programme, with plans to add 8,300 more this year.

Infrastructure projects are also creating jobs. More than 7,500 people are working on road projects, including 3,400 young people.

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation has helped create 2,939 jobs by supporting small businesses and co-operatives.

Mabuyane also announced that KIA Motors, working with Ingwe Technical and Vocational Education and Training College, is setting up a manufacturing and service plant in Ntabankulu to assemble car parts and service vehicles.

Democratic Alliance MPL Dr Vicky Knoetze said the speech did not fully face the crisis. She said in rural areas three out of five people cannot find work.

"The government cannot solve the unemployment crisis by creating temporary work," Knoetze said.

"It needs to create an enabling business environment that encourages private sector investment, which in turn generates long term employment opportunities," she said.