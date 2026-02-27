Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda's Ambitious Worldtour Bid Demands More Than Vision

As if not to be outdone by its own success, Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) is charting an ambitious course toward upgrading Tour du Rwanda to UCI WorldTour status by 2027. If successful, it would elevate the race beyond its current UCI 2.1 classification.

With significant strides made in the sport's development within the country, the federation clearly sees this as a crucial step toward cementing Rwanda's position on the global cycling map.

However, while the dream of WorldTour status is tantalizing, the path ahead is complex and demands a careful blend of infrastructure development, safety enhancements, logistics, and international cooperation.

Over the past decade, Rwanda has rapidly transformed into a cycling hub in Africa, with Tour du Rwanda standing as the continent's premier stage race. First held in 1988 as a national event, it became part of the UCI calendar in 2009 and earned its current 2.1 status in 2019.

FERWACY president Samson Ndayishimiye put it confidently: "We are dreaming big for Rwandan cycling. We have hotels and facilities to host major events. For example, we hosted 17 teams at the 2026 Tour du Rwanda, but we can accommodate up to 27 teams, so nothing is impossible."

Following the successful staging of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships -- marking the first time the event was held on African soil -- the federation is now aiming higher, seeking to transform Tour du Rwanda into a UCI WorldTour event.

Challenges ahead

Upgrading Tour du Rwanda to WorldTour status would place the race among the most prestigious cycling events in the world, alongside Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta a España. What company to be in! To achieve this, however, several substantial challenges must be addressed. With a 2027 target in mind, FERWACY does not have much time to put all the nitty-gritty details together for consideration before the UCI makes a final decision. The race's infrastructure will need to be brought up to WorldTour standards. While Rwanda has already proven its capacity to host international events, the federation acknowledges that improvements are necessary.

According to Ndayishimiye, Rwanda can currently accommodate up to 27 teams -- 10 more than the 17 that participated in the 2026 edition of the race.

WorldTour status would likely require the capacity to host even more teams, provide enhanced facilities for riders and staff, and ensure that all logistical aspects -- such as accommodation, transportation, and media services -- meet the high standards set by the UCI.

Safety standards

The tragic incident during the first stage of Tour du Rwanda, in which two people were killed and six injured after a caravan vehicle veered into spectators, has put a spotlight on the importance of safety. While such incidents are rare in professional cycling, they underline the need for rigorous safety measures for both riders and spectators.

FERWACY must ensure that such tragedies do not occur again, especially as Tour du Rwanda grows in stature and attracts larger crowds. Enhanced safety protocols will need to be developed, particularly for caravan vehicles that often travel alongside the riders during races. This includes establishing clearer barriers between spectators and cyclists, improving driver training, and implementing more stringent crowd-control measures.

Upgrading to WorldTour status is not just a matter of hosting more teams -- it also requires commercial success and a well-managed logistics network. FERWACY must work closely with international partners, sponsors, and UCI to ensure the race is financially sustainable. This includes attracting global sponsors and securing strong broadcasting rights.

The race's commercial appeal will be heavily scrutinized by UCI as it assesses Rwanda's readiness for WorldTour status. For any global event, commercial appeal is paramount -- it is the bloodstream. Everything rests on financial strength.

One of the hallmarks of the UCI WorldTour is the presence of elite riders and top-tier teams from around the globe. As the race attracts higher-quality teams, it must ensure competitive fields and fair opportunities for all participants.

The UCI will ultimately decide whether the Tour du Rwanda qualifies for WorldTour status. FERWACY, according to Ndayishimiye, plans to submit a formal proposal later this year after consulting with partners and assessing the race's logistical and commercial potential.

Ndayishimiye has expressed confidence that, with the right steps, Rwanda can achieve this goal. I have no reason not to believe him -- but I do so with a note of caution, for WorldTour status is a whole new ball game altogether.

As Tour du Rwanda continues to traverse the meandering terrain of the famed "Thousand Hills," growing in prestige and global recognition, FERWACY's push for WorldTour status represents an exciting next step in Rwanda's cycling journey.

From a positive standpoint, while the race has a solid foundation, the federation must address several key areas -- particularly infrastructure, safety, and commercial viability -- if it is to meet the UCI's demanding standards.

And before we take our eyes off the ball, the tragic events of last Sunday's Stage One serve as a reminder of the importance of safety. It is crucial that FERWACY implements robust measures to protect both participants and spectators.

With the right planning, Rwanda has the potential to elevate its flagship cycling event to WorldTour level, securing a lasting legacy for the country and its fast-growing cycling community.