Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Eye Upset Against Banyana Banyana

27 February 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe senior women's team is hoping to record a win against South Africa on Friday in the COSAFA Cup semi-final to be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Mighty Warriors are enjoying a good run in the tournament after finishing unbeaten in Group B, where they recorded 7 points, the same margin as Zambia, who topped the group.

With a strong performance in the group stages, Zimbabwe is hoping to cause an upset against the tournament's 7-time champions, Banyana Banyana.

"As I have always said, we are taking each game as it comes.

"Football is played on the pitch and we are not reading much into history.

"We know South Africa is a strong side, but everyone is here to compete and win. We just want to give our best," said Zimbabwe head coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda.

Zimbabwe will play in the COSAFA Cup semi-final for the first time in three years; their last appearance was during the 2023 edition.

The winner between Zimbabwe and South Africa will face the winner between Zambia and Namibia in the final, which is scheduled for Sunday.

