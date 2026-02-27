Zimbabwe: Caps United Raids Ngezi Platinum Stars Again, Signs Takunda Benhura

CAPS United's spending spree in the ongoing transfer window continues, with the club signing Takunda Benhura.

The move marks another raid by Makepeke on Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have experienced a massive player exodus.

Benhura becomes the eighth Ngezi Platinum player to join CAPS United, joining Delick Murimba, Obriel Chirinda, Kudzai Chigwida, Nyasha Gurende, Talent Chamboko, McDonald Makuwe and Richard Hachiro.

He will also reunite with former coach Takesure Chiragwi, with whom he won the 2023 Premier Soccer League title at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Benhura won the 2023 Golden Boot after finishing the season as the highest scorer with 13 goals.

Meanwhile, the CAPS United team on Wednesday completed its pre-season training camp in Malawi.

The team is expected to travel back by road to Zimbabwe on Thursday and will arrive in Harare on Friday.