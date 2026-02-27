South Africa: Old-School Elegance - Karoo-Style in Ladismith

26 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Chris Marais and Julienne Du Toit

Victorian-era buildings of the Klein Karoo that have escaped the developers' wrecking ball.

Consider, for a moment, the glorious Otto Hager Church at the base of Church Street in Ladismith, where much of the Klein Karoo's remarkably diverse architecture is to be found.

It is a pure example of a building that is pleasing to look at and photograph. Its story is also great: the brilliance of Carl Otto Hager, designer of more than 25 Neo-Gothic styled churches in South Africa, the fact that it was rebuilt twice, that it was used as a lucerne store by farmers for decades, and that the steeple was also rebuilt. That it is now the home of Ladismith Tourism, with a small but interesting museum attached.

Down Church Street

Church Street deserves a slow drive, a slow walk, or maybe several of both. There are the missionary churches, simple thatched cottages and a number of old Karoo houses with Ladismith Eyes for summer ventilation. One householder has incorporated a Ladismith Eye into his gate.

As you walk through the town, you can reel off the various styles: Victorian, Georgian, Edwardian, Art Deco, Karoo Style, Ladismith Style, Ostrich Palace pomp, Cape Dutch Revival. There's even a Lithuanian-style synagogue that is now tragically falling apart.

Architectural guru...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.