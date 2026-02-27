Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Confers With President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with President Ilham Aliyev during his official visit to Azerbaijan, aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ahead of the meeting, the Prime Minister participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Alley of Honor and the Victory Monument in Baku.

The ceremony paid tribute to national heroes and symbolized the resilience and unity of the Azerbaijani people.

Prime Minister Abiy expressed profound respect and honor for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Azerbaijan's unity and sovereignty.

Prime Minister Abiy began his official visit to Azerbaijan on Thursday as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the growing partnership between the two nations.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, Premier Abiy, accompanied by First Lady Zinash Tayachew and a high-level delegation, arrived late in the day at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the capital.

The visit follows an official invitation from President Aliyev, which the Prime Minister accepted.

During his stay, he is expected to hold high-level discussions focusing on the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Relations between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan have strengthened in recent years, marked by sustained diplomatic engagement and expanding areas of cooperation.

Both countries have registered rapid development supported by forward-looking policies and an increasingly active international presence.

Officials emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration in political, economic, and strategic spheres.

The visit is expected to further elevate bilateral ties and open new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation, ushering in a more dynamic phase in Ethiopia-Azerbaijan relations.