Rwanda: DR Congo Challenges Rwanda's Mushikiwabo With Lumumba Bid for Francophonie Top Job

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced on February 26, 2026 that it is presenting Juliana Amato Lumumba as its candidate for Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), directly challenging Rwanda's incumbent, Louise Mushikiwabo.

The announcement, made in an official communiqué from Kinshasa, signals that the long-running rivalry between the two neighbouring countries is expanding beyond the battlefields of eastern Congo into multilateral diplomacy.

Mushikiwabo, who is currently serving her second term as Secretary-General of the OIF, has been put forward by Rwanda for another term when member states meet at the next Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, this year.

There is no formal term limit barring her candidacy, making her eligible to run again.

The OIF is a 88-member organisation bringing together countries and governments that share the use of the French language.

Beyond cultural and linguistic cooperation, it plays a political role in promoting democracy, conflict prevention, human rights, economic cooperation and digital development across the Francophone world.

The Secretary-General is the political head of the organization, serving as its chief diplomat, spokesperson and coordinator of strategic initiatives.

The role carries significant symbolic and geopolitical weight, especially for African member states, which form the majority of the bloc.

Kinshasa's nomination of Ms Lumumba represents more than a routine candidacy. It places the leadership of the Francophone world at the centtr of a broader contest between two governments whose relations have sharply deteriorated over the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

The Congolese government has repeatedly accused Kigali of backing the M23 rebel movement, which has seized territories in the mineral-rich eastern swathes of the country.

Rwanda denies supporting M23, insisting its security concerns stem from the presence of armed groups hostile to Kigali operating from Congolese soil. The dispute has fueled diplomatic standoffs, regional mediation efforts, and heightened rhetoric between Presidents Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame.

Against that backdrop, the Francophonie race has become another arena where the two states are testing influence.

In its statement, Kinshasa described Ms Lumumba as a candidate capable of leading "a more modern, more inclusive and people-centred Francophonie."

Congolese officials highlighted her more than three decades of experience in governance, diplomacy and economic leadership. She previously served as Vice Minister of Culture and Information and later as Minister of Culture from 1997 to 2001.

Ms Lumumba also led the Union of African Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture and Professions in Cairo from 2007 to 2015 and has been active as an international speaker on women's economic empowerment and African integration.

Her candidacy emphasizes multilingualism -- French, Arabic, English, Lingala and Swahili -- and positions her as a bridge between cultural diplomacy and economic transformation.

On the other side stands Mushikiwabo, a seasoned diplomat who served for nearly a decade as Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation before assuming leadership of the OIF in 2018.

Prior to that, she was Rwanda's Minister of Information and government spokesperson, becoming one of the most visible international voices of President Paul Kagame's administration.

As foreign minister, Mushikiwabo was central to Rwanda's assertive diplomatic posture, defending Kigali against allegations related to its role in regional conflicts while expanding Rwanda's global partnerships.

Her elevation to the Francophonie post in 2018 was widely viewed as a diplomatic victory for Kigali, signaling Rwanda's growing clout despite its Anglophone pivot and membership in the Commonwealth.

Her tenure at the OIF has focused on institutional reform, youth employment, digital transformation and the political visibility of the organization.

Supporters credit her with modernizing the body's image and strengthening its strategic positioning.

Critics, however, argue that geopolitical considerations -- including tensions in Central Africa -- inevitably shadow her leadership.

For DR Congo, unseating Mushikiwabo would carry symbolic weight. It would allow Kinshasa to claim leadership of the Francophone bloc at a time when it is seeking greater international backing over the eastern conflict and framing itself as a victim of external destabilization.

For Rwanda, retaining the post would reinforce its narrative of international legitimacy and diplomatic effectiveness, even as accusations over M23 persist.

The Secretary-General of the OIF is elected by consensus or vote of member states at the Francophonie Summit. African countries form the largest voting bloc, making continental alliances decisive.

With both Kinshasa and Kigali actively courting support, the race is expected to intensify in the months ahead.

What is clear is that the contest goes beyond language and cultural cooperation. In a region where war fronts and diplomatic corridors are closely intertwined, the leadership of La Francophonie has become another front in a rivalry that shows little sign of cooling.