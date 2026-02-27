Tanzania: Kagera RCC Approves 9.2bn/ - Budget

Bukoba — KAGERA Regional Consultative Committee (RCC) members, yesterday approved a 9.2bn/- budget for the 2026/27 financial year.

Presenting the budget, the Assistant Head of the Planning Department at the Regional Secretariat, Mr Cosmas Alex said this was an increase of 4.1bn/-, compared to 5.1bn/- budget approved for the 2025/26 financial year.

Out of the amount 4.2 was set aside for salaries while 4.9bnwas for development.

The Kagera Regional Commissioner Colonel Yahya Ramadhan Kido, who chaired the meeting, tasked the eight councils-Muleba, Bukoba DC, Biharamulo, Ngara, Karagwe, Kyerwa, Missenyi and Bukoba Municipality to ensure that they raise revenue collections to meet the expected outcomes.

Equally, he appealed to citizens to utilise the ongoing rain to double the production of cash and food crops, while urging them to focus on agri-business and assured them that the region has sufficient food requirements.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Kagera Region had a population of about 2.9 million people, which has since increased slightly to 3.2 million.

Col Kido commended the government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan for strengthening the health sector which has improved peoples' lives.

"During 2025/26 the government allocated about 1.5bn/- for procurement of various advanced equipment at health institutions while the region received 13 ambulances. Also, about 880 workers were allocated for the health sector," Col Kido said.

He urged leaders including District Commissioners and District Executive Directors to continue imparting education to members of the community on the importance of joining the Universal Health Fund (UHF), adding that by 20 February, this year about 6,802 households comprising 18,965 beneficiaries had been registered under the Fund.

Biharamulo Legislator, Mr Ezra Chiwelesa called for efforts to enable citizens in Biharamulo to benefit on the abundant forest resources through carbon trading.

"Biharamulo is among districts blessed with vast forest resources but people have remained poor. Efforts should be made to enable citizens in Biharamulo to benefit on the abundant forest resources through carbon trading," Mr Chiwelesa said.

Muleba Legislator, Mr Oscar Kikoyo called for efforts to transform the economy by establishing factories to benefit from the livestock sector.