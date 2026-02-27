Zimbabwe: Zimra, Buy Zimbabwe in Joint Blitz to Curb Smuggling of Goods

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and Buy Zimbabwe have intensified efforts to curb the smuggling of goods at various entry points, a practice identified as a major threat to local industry.

Authorities in Zimbabwe have long struggled to combat the illegal importation of goods due to porous border posts and corruption.

As a result, the country is estimated to be losing more than US$1 billion annually, a situation that is hampering the growth of locally manufactured products.

Buy Zimbabwe advocacy officer Elvis Masvaure said the organisation has partnered with ZIMRA to eliminate illicit and counterfeit goods from the market.

"The goal is not only to stop smuggling but also to ensure that the local market is free from counterfeit products," said Masvaure.

Zimbabwean markets have become flooded with fake goods smuggled into the country, largely sold within the informal sector.

The proliferation of such products in these markets has been exacerbated by weak regulation of the sector, despite the significant health risks they pose.

Batsirai Chadzingwa, ZIMRA's Commissioner of Customs and Excise, said everyday consumer goods are among the most frequently smuggled items.

"Fuel, alcohol, energy drinks, footwear, detergents, meat, confectionery, washing powder, clothing, and other general groceries are the goods most commonly smuggled into Zimbabwe," he said.