Tanzania: Mobile Tax Offices Hit Road to Drive 1tri USD Economy

Dar es Salaam — THE drive to build a onetrillion-dollar economy has moved into high gear with the launch of the country's first-ever fleet of Mobile Tax Office Vehicles.

In a strategic move to boost national revenue by broadening the tax base, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) is taking its services directly to the doorsteps of businesses nationwide. These "offices on wheels" are designed to bring registration, tax education, and compliance services directly to the doorsteps of businesses nationwide.

The initiative is a critical pillar of Tanzania's Vision 2050, which requires a robust, self-reliant revenue system to fund the infrastructure and social services of a high-income

nation. TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Mwenda said the initiative will help register new taxpayers, facilitate tax education, and strengthen service delivery, particularly for businesses that face challenges accessing digital platforms.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"These ten mobile vehicles will be deployed across designated zones. They are fully equipped and connected, allowing us to reach more businesses, register new taxpayers, provide guidance, and ensure facilitation when taxpayers get stuck," Mr Mwenda explained at the launch on Wednesday evening, By bringing services to the field, the TRA ensures broader inclusion and compliance.

"Expanding the tax base is not just about increasing numbers. It is about bringing informal and underserved businesses into the formal economy," said Mwenda.

"As more businesses participate, tax revenues rise, enabling the government to invest in national development."

Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, affirmed the government's support for TRA to fulfil its mandate.

"The aim is to increase efficiency and revenue collection, strengthen the authority's performance, and deliver the results expected by the government," he said.

The ten Mobile Tax Vehicles are part of a wider fleet of 72 operational vehicles valued at 24.8bn/-, all launched on the same day.

The vehicles are designed to improve operational efficiency, boost revenue collection, and foster closer cooperation between the TRA and business community.

By increasing domestic revenue mobilization, the government reduces reliance on foreign aid, strengthens fiscal sovereignty, and creates a more resilient economy.

The launch of mobile tax services also highlights a broader shift toward innovative, service-oriented governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By meeting taxpayers where they are, the TRA is fostering trust, promoting transparency, and encouraging voluntary compliance -- all key pillars for sustainable revenue growth.

Ambassador Omar emphasized that the government expects TRA to continue nurturing relationships with businesses while maintaining efficiency and accountability.

The mobile offices are a visible step toward that goal, demonstrating how innovation and strategic investment in public administration can translate into tangible economic gains.