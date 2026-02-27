Rwanda: RDF Army Chief On Official Visit to Mozambique

The Army Chief of Staff of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, on Thursday, February 26 began an official visit to Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique, reaffirming ongoing security cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.

He started his visit in the coastal city of Pemba, where he met with the Army Commander of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), Maj Gen Andre Rafael Mahunguane. According to a statement released by the RDF, their discussions focused on "jointly assessing the prevailing security situation in Cabo Delgado and reviewing future operational plans."

Both sides also reaffirmed their "commitment to close cooperation and to working collaboratively towards achieving their shared operational objectives."

The visit comes as Rwanda and Mozambique continue joint operations against Islamic State-linked insurgents who have destabilised parts of Cabo Delgado since 2017.

From the military headquarters in Pemba, the army chiefs also paid a courtesy visit to Cabo Delgado Governor Valige Tauabo. During that engagement, RDF noted that members received "a comprehensive briefing on the current security situation in the province."

The discussions, the statement added, centred on "ongoing joint operations conducted by the Rwanda Security Forces and Mozambican forces to counter terrorism," as well as strategies aimed at further strengthening security efforts across the province.

Governor Tauabo conveyed his appreciation for the "steadfast role played by the Rwanda Security Forces in restoring security across the province," and also acknowledged their support in improving community welfare through civil-military cooperation initiatives.

Maj Gen Nyakarundi also praised the partnership between the two forces.

He noted that their "resilience and dedication have significantly contributed to the restoration of peace and stability in Cabo Delgado." This, he said, reflects Rwanda's continued commitment to supporting initiatives that maintain normalcy throughout the province.

Maj Gen Mahunguane expressed appreciation for the role played by the Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) in combating Islamic State-linked terrorists, pointing to the positive impact of the bilateral partnership, which began in July 2021, when Rwanda first deployed troops to Cabo Delgado. Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and lasting security for the people of Mozambique and the wider region.

The RDF Army Chief later travelled to Mocímboa da Praia, which serves as the headquarters of the RSF in Cabo Delgado. There, he addressed the troops comprising RDF and Rwanda National Police personnel.

He delivered a message of appreciation from President Paul Kagame, commending the troops for their courage and dedication.

The Army Chief also urged them to remain vigilant, emphasising that discipline remains fundamental to the success of their mission, which is aimed at supporting Mozambican state authority through combat operations and security sector reform initiatives.