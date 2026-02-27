Uganda: Museveni Compensates Shs55m to Hoima Thorough Group Members After Campaign Scam

President Museveni has compensated Shs55 million to 55 individuals in Hoima City who were allegedly conned during the 2021-2025 general election campaigns under a mobilisation group known as THOROUGH.

The beneficiaries said the THOROUGH group had been formed to strengthen mobilisation structures for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and support Museveni's campaign activities in the city.

The group was reportedly led by Brian Katama Kakinge, who is accused of using it as a tool to solicit money from members under false pretenses.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the affected individuals, Katama asked each member to contribute Shs1 million, claiming the funds would be used to lobby for motorcycles from State House to facilitate campaign movements. The promised motorcycles were never delivered.

In 2023, the group petitioned courts of law and also wrote to the President seeking redress over what they described as fraudulent solicitation.

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, the compensation was delivered in cash by Presidential Private Secretary on Diaspora Affairs Henry Wabyoona on behalf of the State House Comptroller.

Wabyoona handed over the Shs55 million to Hoima Resident City Commissioner Badru Mugabi in the presence of the affected individuals.

The compensation was later distributed to each beneficiary at the RCC's office in Hoima City.

According to Wabyoona, State House resolved to compensate the victims after establishing that they had been defrauded during the campaign period.

He said the decision followed petitions to court that resulted in Katama's arrest, as well as a direct appeal to the President, which drew his attention to the matter.

"This was a presidential response to their petitions after they were conned," Wabyoona said, adding that the intervention reflected the President's concern over the issue.

RCC Badru Mugabi applauded Museveni for compensating the affected individuals, noting that they had pursued various avenues, including the courts of law, before receiving the support.

However, Mugabi cautioned members of the public against rushing into financial contributions linked to political or government-related promises without verification.

He advised citizens to consult relevant authorities and stakeholders about government programs to avoid falling victim to scams.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tofi Barugahara, the group's coordinator, also commended the President for helping members recover their lost funds.

Meanwhile, Katama is reportedly still in prison, although details of his case and sentencing were not immediately available.