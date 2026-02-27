Kenya to Offer Patients Free Six-Month HIV 'Breakthrough' Prevention Jab

Kenya's health authorities have begun administering lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention drug delivered by injection that offers protection for six months. The treatment will be available free of charge to eligible patients, making Kenya one of the first countries to introduce this new prevention therapy.

Lenacapavir, known as LEN, is a long-acting injectable administered once every six months. Named 'Breakthrough of the Year' by Science magazine in 2024, the drug is injected subcutaneously, just below the skin, in he lower abdomen or thighs.

The injection will be administered twice a year and offered free of charge to eligible individuals at selected public health facilities in priority counties. Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers can also use he drug safely.

The government has also put in place mechanisms to track side effects.

"Today is a moment of hope for thousands of Kenyan families," Health Minister Aden Duale said on Thursday during the rollout at at Riruta Health Centre in Nairobi.

Kenya's HIV prevalence remains a critical public health concern.

Duale described the introduction of Lenacapavir as a milestone in prevention efforts, noting that 1.4 million Kenyans are living with HIV, with the highest burden among those aged 15 to 24.

"Many of our young people still face the risk of infection. This innovation gives us renewed strength in our national fight against HIV," Duale, said adding that the drug will be free to those receiving it.

High hopes

Last week, Kenya received its first batch of 21,000 doses through a deal with Lenacapavir's manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS.

Some 12,000 doses are expected by April while an additional 25,000 doses from the United States government will strengthen early implementation.

The government said Lenacapavir has met all regulatory and procurement requirements under Kenyan law and health guidelines.

Lenacapavir is generally considered safe. Following the clinical trials, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved it for use in June 2025. The World Health Organisation (WHO) endorsed its approval by releasing guidelines for its use at the 13th International Aids Society Conference held in Kigali, Rwanda, in July 2025.

Kenya - with thousands of new infections recorded each year - is among the first countries globally to introduce Lenacapavir for HIV prevention,

Duale emphasised that expanding innovative prevention options is critical to reversing transmission trends and protecting vulnerable populations.

South Africa, Eswatini and Zambia started administering the HIV-prevention injection as from December 2025. Zimbabwe launched Lenacapavir last week with the objective of targeting more than 46,000 people at high risk of contracting HIV.

(with newswires)