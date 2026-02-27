Kenya: Invest Kenya Tournament Joins Kenya Golf Calendar With Debut At Muthaiga Golf Club in March

Kenya's golf calendar is set to welcome a new fixture as the inaugural Invest Kenya Golf Tournament (IKGT) tees off on 27th March 2026 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The tournament, which will be played in a Stableford format, is expected to attract approximately 200 players, including local and international corporate players and selected professional golfers from Kenya's expanding golf scene.

Hosted at Muthaiga Golf Club, one of Africa's most prestigious championship courses and home to leading international tournaments, the event adds a high-profile fixture to Kenya's golf ecosystem while reinforcing the country's reputation as a major golf destination.

Absa is the main sponsor of the inaugural edition.

The tournament is being introduced as a strategic event of the Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO 2026) and will serve as the sport's contribution to the conference week, creating an environment where competition, networking, and national visibility intersect.

Commenting on the new tourney, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said it goes a long way in leveraging on the power of sports for economic growth.

"Sport continues to showcase Kenya on the world stage. Initiatives such as Invest Kenya Golf Tournament (IKGT), strengthen Kenya's reputation as a destination for major sporting events while supporting the growth of golf locally. International events such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games play a critical role in marketing Kenya internationally," Mvurya said in a speech read on his behalf by Jackson Indakwa, the Director of Sports.

John Mwendwa, OGW, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Kenya, noted:

"This inaugural tournament reflects our commitment to creating platforms where meaningful connections can develop. Golf provides a setting for sustained interaction, strategic dialogue, and trust-building; values that mirror both sport and long-term investment partnerships," Mwendwa said.

At the same time, Muthaiga Golf Club chair Dennis Mwirigi expressed his delight at hosting the premium tournament.

"Muthaiga Golf Club has hosted over 95% of the Magical Kenya Open tournaments historically. The Club has played a significant role in promoting Kenya's image globally through golf. Hosting investors at the Club marks a milestone in aligning sports with national investment objectives. The Invest Kenya Golf Tournament adds an important new fixture to Kenya's golf ecosystem and reinforce Kenya's position as one of Africa's leading golf destinations," he said.

The draws are scheduled to close in early March with over 150 players registered so far.

Invest Kenya intends for the Golf Tournament to become a recurring annual event, strengthening Kenya's golf calendar and supporting the country's continued emergence as a leading golf destination.