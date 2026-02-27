Tanzania: Dr Komba Wins Peramiho Constituency's Seat

27 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Songea — CCM's Dr Lazaro Komba has officially declared the winner and new Member of Parliament for Peramiho Constituency in a by-election held on February 26, 2026.

The victory was announced by the Peramiho Constituency Poll Station Supervisor, Exavery Luyagaza, noting that in the tight elections, a total of 15 political parties were involved in the race.

According to the supervisor, Dr Komba dominated the polls, securing 69,002 votes, equivalent to 87 percent of all valid votes cast, defeating his rivals by a wide margin.

ALSO READ: Tanzania expresses satisfaction with JNHPP performance

Dr Komba holds a PhD in Economics from Peking University in Beijing, China, ranked 14th globally in the 2026 international university rankings.

Before his election to Parliament, he served as District Commissioner for Kalambo District in Rukwa Region.

The Dr Komba brings extensive experience in public service and party leadership within CCM, positioning him strongly for his new legislative role.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.