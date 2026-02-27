Tanzania: Dr Komba Wins Peramiho Constituency's Seat

Songea — CCM's Dr Lazaro Komba has officially declared the winner and new Member of Parliament for Peramiho Constituency in a by-election held on February 26, 2026.

The victory was announced by the Peramiho Constituency Poll Station Supervisor, Exavery Luyagaza, noting that in the tight elections, a total of 15 political parties were involved in the race.

According to the supervisor, Dr Komba dominated the polls, securing 69,002 votes, equivalent to 87 percent of all valid votes cast, defeating his rivals by a wide margin.

ALSO READ: Tanzania expresses satisfaction with JNHPP performance

Dr Komba holds a PhD in Economics from Peking University in Beijing, China, ranked 14th globally in the 2026 international university rankings.

Before his election to Parliament, he served as District Commissioner for Kalambo District in Rukwa Region.

The Dr Komba brings extensive experience in public service and party leadership within CCM, positioning him strongly for his new legislative role.