Tanzania Expresses Satisfaction With Jnhpp Performance

Kisaki — THE Steering Committee of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) has expressed satisfaction with the progress of electricity generation at the project, stating that its implementation has met quality standards consistent with the value of public funds invested by the Tanzanian government.

The Committee Chairperson, who is also the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities), Dr Jim Yonazi, said the project has stimulated economic growth by increasing electricity production distributed to various parts of the country, thereby improving access to reliable energy.

"We are satisfied with how this project was supervised and efficiently implemented. Compared to other projects on the African continent, this one has been constructed to a high standard and has eased electricity service delivery in the country. This is a major achievement for the nation," said Dr Yonazi.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, the Director of Policy and Planning, Petro Lyatuu, said the project is 100 percent complete and has already begun delivering positive results.

He explained that in 2021, the national grid had a total capacity of 1,600 megawatts, but production has now increased to more than 4,000 megawatts -- more than double the previous level.

"The dam is now generating electricity, and its benefits are clearly visible. Increased production has strengthened the national grid, and we are continuing to boost the energy sector to support national development and improve citizens' welfare," Lyatuu emphasized.

On February 25, 2026, the committee also visited the Chalinze power receiving and substation facility, which receives electricity from the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and distributes it to various parts of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), the Deputy Managing Director for Generation, Engineer Antony Mbushi, said the facility has been completed and is already operational.

He added that construction of the power transmission line from Chalinze to Dodoma has reached 71.58 percent completion, while the transmission project from Chalinze through Kinyerezi to Mkuranga has reached 59.76 percent.

"The Committee has expressed satisfaction with the progress of these projects and emphasized that the current plan is to continue increasing generation capacity to ensure reliable and sustainable electricity supply," Eng. Mbushi added.

In concluding the visit, the Committee stated that the implementation of strategic power projects is positioning Tanzania as an attractive investment destination and a hub for electricity distribution in Eastern, Central, and Southern Africa.