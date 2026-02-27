Zimbabwe Steps Up Push for Brics Membership

Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe has stepped up efforts to secure membership in the BRICS bloc as the Government intensifies diplomatic engagement with the grouping in a bid to expand and diversify international partnerships and strengthen its global standing.

The renewed push comes at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, with countries of the Global South increasingly forging alternative alliances to challenge Western-dominated economic and political systems.

It also coincides with a broader realignment of the post-World War II global order, marked by growing fractures within traditional Western alliances.

In an interview, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira, said the Government was intensifying engagement with BRICS member states to fast-track Zimbabwe's admission into the bloc.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Zimbabwe is ready to integrate more deeply into the global community, and joining blocs such as BRICS is very important for us in expanding our economic involvement and integrating Zimbabwe into the global economy," Prof Murwira said.

He said President Mnangagwa had tasked him to personally oversee the engagement process with BRICS countries.

"We have formally approached all BRICS member states and we are looking forward to participating in BRICS in the categories that are allowable within the framework of the bloc," he said.

"We have written formally and we are awaiting feedback from our colleagues. I was directed by His Excellency, the President, to engage my counterparts in foreign affairs, and we have done so and continue to do so."

Analysts point to rising geopolitical tensions, trade disputes and policy divergences among Western powers -- exacerbated by the return to office of United States President Donald Trump last year -- as contributing to the weakening of long-established multilateral frameworks.

This has accelerated the shift towards a more multipolar world in which emerging economies, particularly in Asia, play a leading role.

Against this backdrop, BRICS is increasingly being viewed as a more stable and pragmatic platform for cooperation, especially for smaller and developing economies seeking alternatives to Western financial systems and political conditionalities.

BRICS was established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2010.

The grouping has since expanded to include countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

Partner countries that are not yet full members include Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

ALSO READ: Russia's Rosatom Pushes Fleet-based, Localised Nuclear Partnerships as India Opens Sector

The bloc seeks to reform the global economic architecture by reducing reliance on Western-dominated institutions and promoting a multipolar world order.

It has increasingly positioned itself as a collective voice for developing countries, advancing South South cooperation, trade in local currencies and alternative development financing.

Zimbabwe formally expressed interest in joining BRICS and its financial arm, the New Development Bank (NDB), last year, with Russia, South Africa and Brazil publicly pledging to support Harare's application.

Entry into the bloc is widely seen as a strategic opportunity for Zimbabwe to access alternative sources of funding, diversify export markets, reduce dependence on the US dollar and strengthen its geopolitical leverage.

Political analyst Mr Methuseli Moyo said BRICS membership would significantly deepen Zimbabwe's economic and political relations with emerging economies.

"Joining BRICS would entrench Zimbabwe's trade and business ties with some of the fastest-growing economies in the world on more mutually beneficial terms," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It would also enhance Zimbabwe's influence on global political and trade issues through closer cooperation with BRICS member states."

Mr Moyo said Zimbabwe stood to benefit from improved access to development finance, technology and infrastructure investment.

"Technology transfer is critical for development, and BRICS offers significant opportunities in that regard," he said.

"This also reduces over-reliance on the Western bloc, which has historically used aid, loans and technology as instruments of political and economic control."

He added that Zimbabwe could also leverage BRICS partnerships to grow sectors such as tourism by tapping into large emerging markets.

Joining the New Development Bank, headquartered in Shanghai, would provide Zimbabwe with access to concessional funding for infrastructure and sustainable development projects.

The bank was established specifically to mobilise resources for emerging markets and developing countries, offering an alternative to traditional Western-led financial institutions.