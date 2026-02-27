Tanzania: TRA United Thrash Fountain Gate

Arusha — TRA United beat Fountain Gate 4-1 in their Mainland Premier League clash at Black Rhino Sports Complex in Arusha on Wednesday.

The win moves TRA United up to 10th place with 16 points from 13 matches, while Fountain Gate remain 15th on 12 points after 14 games.

TRA United opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Enock Jiah fired a free-kick past Fountain Gate goalkeeper Machupa Kapili. Amy Mapaka doubled the lead before half-time, connecting with a cross from John Lazarus to give TRA a 2-0 advantage at the break.

The second half continued in similar fashion. Chande Chewe made it 3-0 in the 51st minute, heading home a cross from Ramadhan Ramadhan.

Six minutes later, Jiah scored his second of the match, finishing low past Kapili after meeting a headed assist from Shomari Mapaka to make it 4-0.

Fountain Gate pulled one back in the 83rd minute when Chukwunonywe Obasi converted a cross from Obina Awara, beating TRA goalkeeper Jean Noel.

Meanwhile, Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla has welcomed the presence of two Mainland Premier League sides in the region, saying they will help build momentum ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking during the official reception of TRA United, who relocated from Tabora to Arusha on Wednesday, Makalla said the club's arrival -- alongside Fountain Gate -- marks a new chapter for sport and tourism in the region. Before the move, TRA United were based in Tabora.

Makalla urged residents to support both clubs, saying strong local backing would help them flourish.

"The arrival of TRA United is a deliberate strategy to energise football in the region, strengthen the supporters' base and ensure the players receive adequate backing," he said.

Acting TRA Arusha Regional Manager Mathew Ruangisa and club spokesperson Christina Mwagala thanked the Regional Commissioner and residents for the warm reception, pledging that the team would justify the confidence shown in them.

Arusha is among the designated host regions for AFCON 2027, which will be jointly staged by Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

Makalla said the club would benefit from the region's climate and expanding sports infrastructure, including the Samia Stadium project being built for the tournament. He added that the team would be free to use available facilities as home venues.