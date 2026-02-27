Tanzania: PCCB Recovers 1.5bn/ - in Unpaid NSSF Contributions

Dar es Salaam — THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Ilala Region has facilitated the recovery and remittance of more than 1.5bn/- to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) from 71 private sector employers who had failed to submit employees' statutory contributions in accordance with the law.

The recovery is part of the bureau's performance report for the October-December 2025 quarter. Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, PCCB Ilala Regional Deputy Bureau Chief, Ms Moza Kasubi said the bureau conducted a systems review of the NSSF contribution remittance process involving 71 private sector employers.

The review revealed that a significant number of employers were not complying with the National Social Security Fund Act by failing to remit employees' contributions.

"Following PCCB's intervention, we have successfully secured 1.5bn/- which has now been remitted to the NSSF after conducting a thorough systems analysis of the contribution process among 71 private sector employers," she said.

Ms Kasubi noted that such performance and service delivery reviews are aimed at identifying loopholes that may facilitate corruption and recommending corrective measures to improve efficiency and prevent malpractice.

She stressed that the monitoring exercise is ongoing and urged private sector employers to fully comply with legal requirements regarding employees' social security contributions.

During the same period, PCCB Ilala also monitored the utilisation of funds allocated for development projects, resulting in notable improvements in the implementation of the football pitch construction project at Benjamin Mkapa Secondary School.

The 1.8bn/- project benefited from technical guidance provided by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on design specifications, measurements and required standards.

"The technical advice has enhanced the quality of the project and ensured that construction adheres to prescribed standards," she said.

In a separate intervention, PCCB Ilala ensured that deficiencies identified in the 30m/- Ilala Primary School renovation project were rectified.

The shortcomings included substandard execution of certain works. Regarding complaints, Ms Kasubi said the bureau received 21 reports during the quarter.

Of these, 18 involved allegations of corruption and are under investigation, while three were unrelated to corruption and were referred to relevant authorities.

One new case involving three accused persons has been filed in court, with charges including embezzlement and misappropriation of 96m/-. Five cases were concluded during the reporting period.

In two of them, the accused refunded a total of 64m/-, while other cases remain before the courts.

The bureau also intensified public education efforts on anti-corruption, reaching 18,019 people through seminars, as well as radio and television programmes. A total of 20 anti-corruption clubs were strengthened through awareness sessions on the impact of corruption.

Additionally, 27 seminars were conducted for public servants and five radio and television programmes were aired to promote integrity, accountability and ethical conduct.

Outlining priorities for the January-March quarter, Ms Kasubi said PCCB Ilala will continue monitoring the use of development funds within the Dar es Salaam City Council to ensure proper utilisation of government resources.

The bureau will also sustain community outreach initiatives, particularly targeting students, to promote integrity and patriotism.