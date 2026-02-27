Tanzania: Nimr Rolls Out Child-Friendly Bilharzia Treatment

Mwanza — THE National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), in collaboration with other health-sector partners, has launched a new schistosomiasis (bilharzia) medicine for young children under the STEPPs project.

Speaking at the launch recently in Mwanza City, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mr Seif Shekhalage said that although medicines for the disease have existed for many years, they have not adequately addressed the needs of children under five.

He commended the researchers for their progress and urged them to move to the next phase to enhance the medicine's effectiveness while keeping treatment affordable and accessible to communities.

NIMR researcher Dr Paul Kazyoba said the development of the medicine took more than 15 years and involved modifying an existing schistosomiasis drug for use in younger children.

He explained that in Tanzania, trials were conducted in Sengerema, Itilima and Kigoma districts, selected as study sites for the research.

Acting UNDP Resident Representative, Mr John Rutere, praised Tanzania's commitment to addressing health issues, including schistosomiasis.

He also commended stakeholders who supported the research and highlighted Japan, through funding mechanisms and partners such as the GHIT Fund, ADP, the World Health Organisation, the Paediatric Praziquantel Consortium, Merck and the European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP) for their contributions.

Mr Rutere noted that schistosomiasis has caused health challenges such as stunted growth in children, particularly in regions of the Lake Zone and said the new medicine represents a major breakthrough for Tanzania and other countries affected by the disease.

Japanese Embassy representative Mr Jin Hashimoto welcomed the launch, describing it as a strong foundation for treating schistosomiasis in children. He added that Japan prioritises human health security in its provision of loans, grants and technical assistance to partner countries.