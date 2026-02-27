Kenya: Opposition Roars After Defeat, Vows to Make Ruto One Term

Nairobi — The United Opposition brigade on Friday reaffirmed its resolve to remove President William Ruto from office in 2027, a day after their candidates suffered defeats in Thursday's by-elections that were swept by the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The opposition leaders, led by Rigathi Gachagua, made a show of strength during a stopover in Mahiu Mahiu, Nakuru County, drawing massive crowds to their rally.

They insisted that the by-election results would not dampen their momentum and that the "one-term Ruto" campaign remained on course.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A massive crowd gathered to welcome the opposition leaders, demonstrating the group's ability to pull supporters to the streets, even as recent election results painted a different picture at the ballot box.

- Ruto one-term campaign presses on after by-election defeat -

At the rally, Gachagua exuded confidence that the President Ruto will be voted out with the help of Kenyans who believe in their vision.

"Our resolve for a better Kenya remains resolute, and no amount of distraction will deter us from our shared vision," he said.

Martha Karua, leader of the People's Liberation Party, urged citizens to register as voters, emphasizing that the by-elections were not indicative of presidential outcomes:

"We must all register as voters because we must remove Ruto from power. Let us not be slowed by the results of the by-elections. Faith is key because the by-elections will not mirror the presidential election results. It can happen and it will happen," Karua said.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka reinforced the call for unity, insisting that the opposition had the numbers to challenge the ruling party:

"We must liberate this nation because Ruto is one term. We are unstoppable. They will continue to intimidate us, but we will not bow. Ruto has proven he has no morals and does not respect human rights. You should not spare him at the ballot in 2027."

Fred Matiangi, Jubilee deputy party leader and former Cabinet Secretary for Education, criticized the government's performance and called on citizens to act.

"We have united because we want to change our nation. The current regime has failed us in all sectors. Education is not free, and what we are seeing is not what I had envisioned. Kenyans, let us unite and register as voters so we can send Ruto home in a clean manner."

Justin Muturi, DP party leader and former Attorney General, cited corruption and human rights concerns as reasons for uniting behind the opposition:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must commit to ensure that Ruto is one term, and this can be done by all of us uniting as Kenyans. What Ruto has done in this country is awful -- from human rights violations, to stealing Kenya's resources, enabling corruption and more. Ruto must surely go."

On Thursday, UDA candidates won all four contested seats across Isiolo, Kakamega, and Embu counties, demonstrating the ruling party's continued voter support.

The results exposed the opposition's ability to draw crowds and actual election results.

Despite the by-election defeat, the leaders insist their mission remains clear: register voters, mobilize support, and build a united front to ensure that Ruto becomes a one-term president.