Somalia: Jubaland President Chairs Cabinet Meeting On Security, Politics and Drought Response

27 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — The president of Somalia's semi-autonomous Jubaland state chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday focusing on security operations, political developments and the ongoing drought response in the region, officials said.

Ahmed Mohamed Islam, widely known as Ahmed Madobe, led the meeting in Kismayo where ministers reviewed recent security operations and broader national political dynamics.

The regional interior and security ministry presented a detailed briefing on the security situation, outlining recent operations conducted by security forces across multiple areas. According to the report, the operations yielded "tangible successes" aimed at strengthening stability and public safety in Jubaland.

Ministers also discussed Somalia's political situation, including relations between Jubaland and the Federal Government of Somalia. The talks come after Madobe's recent visit to Mogadishu, where he held discussions on national politics and the electoral process.

However, political differences persist, particularly over Jubaland's leadership elections, which the federal government has said it does not recognise.

The cabinet also prioritised the humanitarian situation, urging relevant agencies to accelerate assistance to communities affected by severe drought in parts of Jubaland.

