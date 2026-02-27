Somalia Hosts Diplomatic Corps for Iftar, Highlights Growing Global Engagement

27 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's foreign minister hosted a high-level Iftar reception for members of the diplomatic corps in Mogadishu, underscoring the country's efforts to strengthen international partnerships under the theme "Growing Somalia."

Abdisalam Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, welcomed ambassadors and senior diplomats accredited to Somalia at the event, which officials said reflected increasing confidence in the country's foreign policy direction.

In remarks delivered during the gathering, the minister expressed gratitude to the diplomatic community for its continued cooperation and engagement with Somalia. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to deepening bilateral relations, advancing strategic dialogue and promoting mutually beneficial partnerships.

The well-attended reception highlighted what officials described as Somalia's re-emergence on the international stage, alongside a steady expansion of its diplomatic outreach and active participation in regional and global affairs.

As Somalia continues its recovery and development trajectory, authorities say its diplomatic voice, international cooperation and global influence are also gaining momentum.

