Somalia: Turkey Reaffirms Support for Somalia, Denies Reports of S-400 Transfer

27 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ankara — The Turkish government has reaffirmed its support for Somalia and firmly denied reports claiming that Russia-made S-400 air defence systems would be deployed to the Horn of Africa nation.

Burhanettin Duran, head of communications at the Turkish presidency, said in Ankara that any attempt to undermine Somalia's sovereignty and unity would be unacceptable.

"Any attempt to violate Somalia's independence, unity and territorial integrity is unacceptable. Turkey stands with Somalia as it has always done," he said during a press briefing.

Separately, the Ministry of National Defense (Turkey) dismissed the reports, stating there are no plans to deploy the S-400 missile system outside Turkey, rejecting earlier claims that the system could be transferred to Somalia.

Turkey maintains a major military training base in Somalia, where it trains government forces as part of broader security cooperation between the two countries. The two sides have also signed agreements in the energy sector, including oil exploration, further strengthening bilateral ties.

In recent years, Turkey has expanded its role in Somalia's security and economic sectors, playing a visible part in stabilisation efforts and the fight against the militant group Al-Shabaab.

A Turkish oil exploration vessel is also expected to arrive off Somalia's coast in the near future, at a time when the country faces ongoing electoral uncertainty and political tensions.

