Ethiopia: 'We Have Heard Nothing About Her - We Have Been Weeping for an Entire Year' - Family of Genet Arage

Addis Abeba — "We have received no information regarding the matter; we will investigate and provide updates" - EHRC

The family of Genet Arage, former National Women's Affairs representative for EZEMA, say her whereabouts remain unknown a year after she was allegedly taken by individuals described as wearing "red uniforms" on 13 February 2025.

A close relative told Addis Standard that Genet was at a friend's residence in the Sidist Kilo area when the incident occurred. The family said they first learned of her disappearance through a phone call from youths in the neighbourhood who witnessed the incident. According to the relative, those who took her briefly returned her to the house to collect bedding before leaving again.

"I don't know which federal unit they belonged to, but they said they were wearing red," the relative said. "The youths didn't want to speak openly about the details. They only told us she was taken and then turned off their phones. We don't even know where it happened exactly."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The family said they have no information about Genet's current location. They reported the case to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), but claim the initial response was that the Commission had "heard about it through the media." When they followed up six months later, they were told, "We are doing what we can."

They also approached the International Committee of the Red Cross, which they say responded that it had heard of the case through media reports and was checking places accessible to it with government authorization.

"A year has passed. She wasn't facing any charges at that time," the relative said, noting that Genet had previously been detained for three months and released in July 2024. After her release, she stayed with family and planned to travel to Bahir Dar for business. However, after reaching Dessie, she was unable to continue due to security concerns and instead went to Addis Abeba at the urging of friends.

The relative said Genet had been pursuing small-scale grain trading and had purchased grain in Bahir Dar as part of her business. "She called after arriving and said she would visit one day. If she had been taken while with me, at least I would know exactly what happened," they said.

"I believe she is in government hands because those who took her brought her back to collect her clothes before leaving again," the relative added.

"We have heard nothing about her. We have been weeping for an entire year," they said. "Her mother does not know. When she asks why she hasn't heard her daughter's voice, I tell her there is no phone reception where she is."

Describing their anguish, the relative said: "Though I didn't give birth to her, she means more to me than I can express. To work hard to educate someone, see them graduate from Addis Ababa University, and then not know where they are--it is very painful."

Responding to Addis Standard, EHRC Chief Commissioner Berhanu Adeflo said, "We have received no information regarding the case; we will investigate and provide updates." He added that while security personnel are often referred to as "Red Berets," it is not clear who may be responsible for such disappearances. He also noted that some disappearances are linked to criminal activities such as ransom demands, and said the Commission conducts searches in coordination with families when such cases arise.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party (EPRP) issued a statement on 16 February 2026 expressing concern over what it described as a growing pattern of enforced disappearances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Currently in our country, Ethiopia, the rights of citizens to be protected under the shadow of the law are being violated," the party said, adding that it was particularly concerned about youths allegedly taken from Addis Abeba a year ago whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The EPRP listed Genet Arage among several individuals it claims were taken from their homes by "government security forces" in a manner that violates human dignity and the law. The party called on the government to disclose the whereabouts and safety of those missing and to bring any suspects promptly before regular courts. It also demanded the unconditional release of politicians, journalists, human rights defenders, community activists, and others it says are detained due to their identity or political views.